Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,437,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,256,264. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

