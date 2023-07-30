Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $44,894.31

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $44,894.31 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0962 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,262.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00321572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.27 or 0.00865517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.00545944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00064554 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00134370 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,303,460 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

