Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) is Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,769,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,481 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility comprises approximately 12.4% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned about 6.50% of Verra Mobility worth $165,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,514,000 after buying an additional 11,996,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,024.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,486,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,067,000 after buying an additional 2,265,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,792,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,393 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,982,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,136,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verra Mobility Stock Up 1.9 %

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. 612,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.85 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.