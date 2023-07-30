Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Raised by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,686 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

