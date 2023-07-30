Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 73.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,032,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704,749 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 3.4% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $250,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.03. 30,651,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,711,318. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

