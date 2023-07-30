Verger Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Verger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. CF Industries accounts for approximately 0.6% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,602,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,954,000 after buying an additional 894,857 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after buying an additional 368,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after buying an additional 354,257 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of CF opened at $81.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.34.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

