Verge One Day Volume Hits $5.88 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Verge has a market cap of $76.82 million and $5.88 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,317.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00323165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.75 or 0.00828005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00557192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00063351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00121893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,574,419 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

