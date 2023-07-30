Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,459. The firm has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average of $140.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

