Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lowered by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTV stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,459. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average of $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.