Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,703 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.68. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

