Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 742,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after buying an additional 61,219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $58.26. 2,254,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,487. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.