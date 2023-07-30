Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 2.6% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.26. 2,254,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

