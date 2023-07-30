Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 4.6% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BND stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $72.29. 5,273,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,403. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.27.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
