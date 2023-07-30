Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 4.6% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $72.29. 5,273,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,403. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.