Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.18. 2,598,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,860. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

