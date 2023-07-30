Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTEB opened at $50.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

