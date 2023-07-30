Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after buying an additional 51,877,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after buying an additional 9,119,195 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,347,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,864,000 after buying an additional 3,162,372 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.18. 2,598,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,860. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

