Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,347,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,375,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,556,000 after buying an additional 145,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,581,000 after buying an additional 104,121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $261.47 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $262.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.22.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

