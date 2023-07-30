Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after buying an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,636,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $419.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

