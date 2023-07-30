Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.6% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $238,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.43. The stock has a market cap of $319.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

