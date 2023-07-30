Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 130.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,297 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 114,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,847,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,968,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,990. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.