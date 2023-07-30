Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,026,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,568. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

