Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

