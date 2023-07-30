Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Holdings Lifted by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 317.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $136,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.04. The company had a trading volume of 34,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.