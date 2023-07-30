Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Position Decreased by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $100,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,185,000 after acquiring an additional 120,042 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.99. 117,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,112. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.27. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $212.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

