Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Cut by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

