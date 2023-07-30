Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Founders Financial Securities LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.63. 7,776,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,928,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

