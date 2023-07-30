Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.12. 796,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,001. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

