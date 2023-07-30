Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Holdings Lowered by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 1.1% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.63. 62,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,956. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

