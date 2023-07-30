VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $38,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

BATS:MOAT opened at $83.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

