Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.45-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $262.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.19 and a 200-day moving average of $300.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $254.92 and a twelve month high of $353.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

