Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Walmart Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:WMT opened at $159.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $160.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.89 and a 200 day moving average of $148.42.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
