Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day moving average is $175.08. The company has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

