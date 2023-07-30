Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Purchases 104 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Salesforce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Salesforce by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

NYSE:CRM opened at $225.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,468 shares of company stock worth $216,658,586 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

