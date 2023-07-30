Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.6% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its position in Deere & Company by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 377,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after buying an additional 65,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $427.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.84.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

