Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Short Interest Update

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valhi in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,164,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valhi by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Valhi by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valhi by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VHI opened at $15.26 on Friday. Valhi has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $431.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $492.70 million for the quarter.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

