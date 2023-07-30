Valero Energy Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $4.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.35. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $97.73 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.38% and a net margin of 6.96%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.36 EPS.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.