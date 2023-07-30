USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Tops $0.95

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00003242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $106.06 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,320.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.92 or 0.00828501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00121991 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019137 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030975 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

