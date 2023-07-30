USD Coin (USDC) Market Capitalization Hits $26.55 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $26.55 billion and approximately $1.50 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 26,548,870,779 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

