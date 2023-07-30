US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,018 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,331 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
