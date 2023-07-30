US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,672 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.78. 1,604,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,607. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

