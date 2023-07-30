US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,014 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 542.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUMG stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.11. 23,544 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $381.05 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

