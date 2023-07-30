US Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,008,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.206 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

