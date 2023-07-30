Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on URBN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.18.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $35.83 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,775 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 66,505 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 159,408 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.