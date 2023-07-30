Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of UPST opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $67.22.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $102.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.01 million. Analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $98,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,287.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $84,910.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,057.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $98,698.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,287.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Upstart by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

