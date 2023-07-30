Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 443,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 180,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

UPLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.