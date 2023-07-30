Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 443,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 180,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upland Software Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UPLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
