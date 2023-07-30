United States Steel (NYSE:X) Posts Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE X traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $24.67. 11,030,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,042,417. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 2.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 9,438.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 373.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 80,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 14.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,285,000 after purchasing an additional 409,293 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.