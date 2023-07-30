United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,380,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 111,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,549,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.92.

UPS stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.89. 2,304,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

