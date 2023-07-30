United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBIO traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

