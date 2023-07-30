Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after buying an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,571. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.20.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

