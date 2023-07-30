Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.23

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.23 and traded as low as $23.23. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 6,722 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Union Bankshares Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 86.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
